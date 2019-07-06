GARDEN TOUR: Seven residential gardens on Eau Claire’s west side will be featured in a Saturday, July 13, tour that benefits a grant program for community gardening projects.
The Eau Claire Garden Club’s annual “Gardens in Bloom” tour will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving visitors a look into the different gardens.
Stops on this year’s tour will include a secluded sanctuary garden, a yard with solar and geothermal installations, an Asian-inspired pagoda and tea house, 100 different varieties of daylilies and restored classic cars.
The gardens are located at:
• 3024 Otis St.
• 1703 Vine St.
• 1720 Vine St.
• 3027 Sky Hawk Drive
• 105 Mount Washington Ave.
• 105 Skyline Drive
• 823 Broadway St.
Tour sites will have garden crafts, artwork and plants for sale. Lunch from Big Stack Meat & Catering is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at one of the tour sites.
Tickets cost $15 and are available for purchase at all three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire or at all the gardens during the tour.
Proceeds from the tour go to the club’s grant program, which provides funds for community garden projects and horticultural education in the Chippewa Valley.
