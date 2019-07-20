GARDEN TOUR: Three Cornell area gardens and a barn full of antiques are on display today as part of a tour sponsored by the Lake Holcombe/Cornell Green Team garden club.
“Petals, Pumps and Pickups” is the theme of this year’s tour as it will feature a wide variety of plants at the gardens, antique gas pumps in the barn and several restored classic cars.
The tour will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at these locations: 112 S. Third St., 22791 Highway 27, 20696 265th St. and 20443 Highway K.
Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at any of the garden sites. Proceeds go toward community beautification projects.
