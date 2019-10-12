BATHROOM MAKEOVERS: Homeowners considering a bathroom remodeling project can learn how to start and what their options are at a seminar next week.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will host the seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the organization’s offices, 4319 Jeffers Road.
Anthony Brooks of Brooks Home Renovations LLC and Ronda Rindy of Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store will lead the presentation.
They will give an in-depth look at what considerations must go into a bathroom makeover, how to pick a builder and common project pitfalls to avoid.
Admission is $10 per person, which includes a ticket to the CVHBA’s 2020 Home & Garden Show. Register in advance at cvhomebuilders.com.
• • •
GARDEN HELPERS: Gardeners who want some reliable, low-maintenance help pollinating their plants can learn about a type of native bee at a free Oct. 21 presentation in Altoona.
Master Gardener Rita Gundry will give a presentation on mason bees at 6:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire County UW-Extension office, 227 First St. W.
Gundry will explain how a few hours of work in spring and fall will help attract mason bees to your garden. Described as a solitary bee, mason bees do not use hives like honeybees do, which means less work and materials for people interested in using them as pollinators.
No registration is required to attend Gundry’s presentation.
From staff reports