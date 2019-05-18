PLANT SWAP: Gardeners are invited to participate in a free plant swap on Thursday at Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St.
Those interested in participating can bring thinned-out perennials from their gardens, seedlings and non-invasive plants to the library from Tuesday until noon Thursday. Plants must be in disposable containers with the name of its species written on it as well as care instructions.
Contributors will get a slip indicating how many plants they provided and then will be able to take an equal amount during the swap between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday in the library’s outdoor reading garden.
For more information on the swap, call the library at 715-286-2070 or email aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
FREE CONTAINER CLASS: Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting free gardening classes for children next month in Bloomer and Osseo.
Attendees will learn how to grow vegetables in containers and then use the resulting produce in their meals.
The classes will be:
• 3:30-4:30 p.m., June 3, G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave., Bloomer.
• 5-6 p.m., June 4, Stoddard Park, Second Avenue, Osseo.
Register by May 31 by calling 866-375-7464 or by going online to mayoclinichealthsystem.org and clicking on the Classes & Events tab.
• • •
CLUB PLANT SALE: Two groups hosting a June 9 plant sale in downtown Eau Claire hope to educate attendees about an invasive worm that recently showed up in the area.
Perennials, herbs, shrubs, houseplants and a variety of hostas will be for sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pavilion at Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace.
The annual sale from the Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners and Northern Wisconsin Hosta Society will also provide information on the jumping worm and efforts to prevent its spread.
As a precaution against spreading the invasive specie, plants at the sale will all be sold in sterilized potting soil.
