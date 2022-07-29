Summer is in full swing, and we are spending more time outdoors enjoying it.
A dream backyard doesn’t have to break the bank.
Here are some tips to update your outdoor space within a budget.
Hit the clearance section
Many stores are starting to plan for fall and the holidays, so now is a great time to invest in some outdoor décor without hurting your wallet.
You may be able to score some inexpensive patio furniture to provide a comfortable place to rest or eat. An indoor-outdoor rug can bring colors and textures while also providing a focal point for your space. If you need some shade look for a large umbrella in a coordinating color.
Hardware store or garden centers should not be missed. You may find deals on plants, garden stones, mulch or anything else you need for your outdoor space.
Thrift away
Don’t pass up those garage sales, flea markets or thrift stores. They are great places to build up your collection of plant containers.
Look for some tall pots to turn into a water feature. Many gardening centers sell kits for converting large vessels into fountains.
If you find some smaller pots you can still plant marigolds, mums, or even black-eyed Susans.
Perhaps your big score is a raised garden bed? You do not have to wait until next year to put it to use. Try planting radishes, turnips, kale or cabbage.
Someone giving up a hobby or cleaning out their space can provide you with a great start to your backyard oasis.
Look in your spaces
We often overlook what we have in our own storage spaces but with a little creativity you can transform your old items.
Candleholders with a larger tray can make great plant stands for smaller plants.
Small bookshelves or tables can also do double-duty as a plant stand.
If you have some older chairs being tucked away why not move them out to a covered porch?
Old pillows from a past redecorating project can also add some comfort and color to your seating.
Clean up
The cheapest way to improve your yard is to simply clean it up.
Pull all the weeds that have snuck into places where they don’t belong
Mow your lawn and clean up the edges.
Spread some mulch or landscaping rock down in places that are looking a little bare. A fresh layer of either will make your yard look like it was freshly landscaped.
Not looking at a messy yard will help you relax enough to enjoy the space.
Summer is too short to spend inside. You still have plenty of sunny days left to enjoy, and these tips will help you keep enough money in your pocket to throw an end-of-summer party.
Pat Smith is the owner of Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors and president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by members of the association. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.