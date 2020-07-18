Every year Japanese beetles seem to haunt the Chippewa Valley area.
They might eat the leaves off your flowers or trees. They also like to get into your vegetable gardens.
We have some tips to help you take care of your Japanese beetle dilemma this summer.
First things first, how do I know if it’s a Japanese beetle as opposed to another beetle?
Japanese beetles will have little white marks around their body where other beetles typically won’t.
Some great products to use to minimize the Japanese beetle count in your yard include Japanese beetle killer spray, a Japanese beetle trap and any type of grub control.
Japanese beetle killer spray is safe to spray right on your plants and vegetables. This works well if you have minimal beetles in your yard. If you find that the spray is not taking care of all the beetles in your yard, this may be an indication you need the beetle trap.
Beetle traps are large green and yellow bags that trap the beetles. We recommend keeping them 10 to 20 feet away from your vegetable gardens and flowers. There is a hormone in the opening of the bag that attracts the beetles and then the beetles then fall into the bag and cannot get back out. Once the bag is full, put a rubber band below the yellow opening and you can dispose of the bag however you like.
One last trick to getting rid of these beetles is to use a grub control which you can apply before the beetles make an appearance. The grub control can be laid in the spring and also the fall, before the beetles' eggs hatch.
All of these products can be bought at your local gardening store.
After putting in all that hard work to plant and grow your vegetables and flowers, no one wants their success to be squashed by insects. Follow these tips to minimize damage done to your plants and vegetables from Japanese beetles.
Patty Marten is an employee at Green Oasis, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.