Brick and glass dominate the front view of the handsomely planned Pilot home design.
Intended for a medium-sized lot, this 2,475-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car attached garage.
A covered porch leads to the front door, which opens into an entryway. To the right is the living room, which has windows along two walls.
Secluded in a rear corner of the home is the master suite. French doors open into the master bedroom, which has windows overlooking the backyard and a door that leads onto the deck. The large master bathroom includes two sinks, a skylight, shower, oversized tub and a big walk-in closet.
On the opposite side of the home are two other bedrooms and a home office. A long hallway with skylights runs through this area, spanning from the office to a full bathroom that serves the home’s two smaller bedrooms. A wide linen closet is located in the hallway.
In the center of the home is the kitchen, family room and nook.
The walk-through design of the kitchen allows plenty of space for people to move around while meals are being prepared. The refrigerator, range and oven are along one wall, while the sink, dishwasher, pantry and trash compactor are located in the other part of the kitchen. For regular meals, the nearby nook provides a convenient spot to dine. More formal occasions can make use of the dining room at the front of the house.
The family room is adjacent to the kitchen, allowing parents to cook meals while keeping an eye on children.
A long utility room with laundry machines and a utility sink leads to the 595-square-foot garage.
The garage has a workbench and storage cabinets, which will come in handy for hobbyists or do-it-yourselfers.