BIZ-REAL-HOUSING-HUMAN-RIGHT-SD

San Diego City Councilman Kent Lee votes on Jan. 24 in favor of declaring housing as a human right. The city and a few others in the nation, including Madison, have taken the symbolic stance, but attorneys say it is not legally binding.

 San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council voted unanimously last week to declare housing as a human right, a rare move for a city with a lot of housing issues.

San Diego’s resolution states housing is a “fundamental human right and reaffirms its commitment to providing more housing and services geared toward putting a roof over the head of every San Diegan.”

Recommended for you