GROWING CITRUS: An upcoming free presentation will explain what it takes to grow citrus plants in Wisconsin’s climate.
Local Master Gardener Ellen Terwilliger will speak from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 17 at the Eau Claire County Extension office, 227 First St. W., Altoona.
Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance by calling the Extension office at 715-379-8623.
From staff reports
