BIZ-CONSUMERSAFETY-GAS-STOVES-GET

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will seek public input on natural gas stoves as it studies potential health hazards from burning fuel indoors.

 Tribune News Service file photo

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has voted to seek public input on gas stoves, a potential first step in regulating the appliances.

Richard Trumka Jr., a CPSC commissioner, was faced with outrage when he floated the idea of a ban in January as Republican lawmakers and other conservatives painted a picture of overreach by Democrats and introduced preemptive measures on gas stove bans. Within days, the head of the commission clarified that the agency had no plans to halt their use, and the White House issued a statement that said the president didn’t support banning the ranges either.