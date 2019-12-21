DETROIT — The largest contractor in Detroit’s demolition program is facing suspension again after it tore down the wrong house — for the second time in about 18 months — the Free Press has learned.
Detroit-based Adamo Group has been awarded more than $58.6 million to perform thousands of federally and city-funded demolitions since 2014.
City officials confirmed Adamo tore down the wrong house and the company received a violation notice Wednesday morning for the wrongful demolition. The contractor has seven days to appeal.
An attorney for Adamo declined comment.
“In a case such as this, DBA policy calls for a minimum 90-day suspension from bidding, Adamo was suspended for 90 days in May 2018 for a similar offense,” Detroit Building Authority Special Projects Director Brian Farkas said in a statement to the Free Press. “It is standard DBA policy that if a contractor has no other violations for one year after a suspension, that offense will not be considered again if a new violation occurs. “
Adamo was awarded a $25,201 contract to demolish a fire damaged house at 14461 Alma on June 18. On Nov. 22, Adamo instead tore down the structure at 14661 Alma. Both structures are owned by Detroit Land Bank Authority.
The property was located one block over from the home it was actually contracted to demolish.
The company, however, did not notify the city or state of the error for a few weeks.
“On Dec. 10, the contractor it notified the Detroit Land Bank of the wrongful demolition,” Farkas said. “The Detroit Building Authority was notified on Dec. 11 by DLBA staff and the DBA immediately notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy.”
With the exception of emergency demolitions, contractors are required to properly abate or remove any potential asbestos-containing materials from homes, prior to demolition.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesman Nick Assendelft confirmed Wednesday the demolition is under investigation by the state.
EGLE can hold both contractors and the property owner equally responsible for potential asbestos violations. It wasn’t immediately clear if the company received any EGLE violations for the previous wrongful demolition.
Farkas confirmed no asbestos survey had been conducted on 14461 Alma prior to the demolition but he said “standard environmental procedures were followed.”
“The structure was wetted for five minutes prior to the knock down and water also was sprayed to envelop dust during demolition,” he said.
However, the incident sparks fresh concerns about quality controls in place within the city’s demolition program, which has had a series of highly publicized contractor errors and environmental concerns since Mayor Mike Duggan first began his aggressive effort to remove residential blight from Detroit.
Ironically, the incident happened three days after the Detroit City Council voted down Duggan’s $250 million bond proposal last month to tear down thousands of homes across the city through 2025. Council members who voted against the bond cited an ongoing lack of transparency within the program and quality controls in place to prevent contractor errors and other environmental concerns.
The recent wrongful demolition comes on the heels of scathing Detroit Auditor General Report that concluded in November the city’s demolition program has been mismanaged and beset with significant problems for the past four years. City officials have disagreed with the auditor’s findings.
Adamo previously tore down the wrong in May 2018. In that instance, the home that was slated to be demolished was right next door.
Adamo was suspended for a 90-day period for tearing down the wrong home last year but its owner, Richard Adamo, was allowed to continue serving on the city’s seven-member Board of Examiners for Wrecking Contractors, which makes recommendations for awarding wrecking licenses. The board also doles out punishment to contractors for violations.
With the company being suspended for a second time, it’s unclear what impact Adamo’s suspension could have on his board appointment.
Several contractors have previously gotten in trouble for a variety of issues within the blight removal program. In June 2016, the state cited one former company within the city’s demolition program, Brown Environmental Construction, for tearing down multiple houses before the asbestos could be removed.
The agency said at the time that asbestos-containing material was “evident throughout the construction debris pile and on the surrounding property” and the debris was dry and “not contained,” a requirement designed to keep fibers from becoming airborne. That company was eventually permanently removed from the program and is still not allowed to bid.