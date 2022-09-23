BIZ-REAL-BANKRATE-COVID-SJ

Prospective buyers tour a house for sale on April 2, 2020 in Foster City, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic has had lasting effects on the housing market, including the influence it’s had on where people want to live in the U.S.

 Bay Area News Group file photo

The coronavirus pandemic has had profound impacts on the housing market. House flipping and residential real estate investing have risen drastically, with real estate analytics firm CoreLogic reporting that investors bought a record high 28% of all single-family homes in the first quarter of 2022.

With the rise of remote work, the type of homes we want to buy has changed with buyers consistently wanting bigger homes in lower-cost areas like Texas.

Recommended for you