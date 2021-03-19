Are you thinking of listing your home for sale this spring or summer?
Here are several tips to make sure your home is ready for showings:
Curb appeal
Curb appeal is very important to make a great first impression.
My first tip is to work on making the entrance inviting. Sweep away debris, spider webs, bugs, etc. You may want to consider pressure washing the front of your home. Your entry should be easy for the buyer to envision their guests coming up to.
Also, remember the buyers will be hanging out at the entry while their agent is working on opening the door. What does the front door look like? Maybe needs a fun, fresh coat of paint?
Some other tips include adding some flower arrangements or a cute rug at the front door. Pinterest can offer some great ideas for how to make your front entry inviting.
Declutter
Decluttering is probably one of the most important things to do to get ready for showings.
Remove clutter from the countertops, closets, floors, etc.
Clutter gives the impression to buyers there isn’t enough storage space or can make a space feel smaller than it really is. Consider storing (or packing away) small appliances that haven’t been used in a while. Same thing applies to toiletries in the bathrooms. You want buyers to feel there is plenty of counter space.
Clean
Decluttering is a great way to kick-start a good deep cleaning.
Not a cleaner? No one will judge you if you hire a professional cleaning company. They can be a godsend especially if you have a busy schedule. And, a cleaning company can get the job done much more quickly.
It’s important to scrub showers, grout, appliances, basements, walls, trim, etc. Also, don’t forget to touch up paint on walls and ceilings.
Staging advice
• Close toilet bowl lids for showings and photos.
• Turn lights on for showings.
• Open blinds — let the natural light in.
• Caution on the smelly candles. Fresh is good. Too much is bad.
• Make beds. (Sorry, this goes for teenagers, too!)
• Be mindful of dirty laundry … no one wants to see it.
• Place mats/rugs near entries for buyers’ shoes.
• Leave notes for buyers on why you love your home.
• Set the ambiance — leave homemade cookies or set some mood music in the background.
• Limit personal photos in the home … wall, refrigerator, etc.
And remember, if you have any questions, consult your listing agent.
Shannyn Pinkert is the owner of Property Shoppe Realty and a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.