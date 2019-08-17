The two richly windowed quarter-circular rooms in the Nottinghill house plan bring to mind a carousel.
These rooms — the family room and the living room — both have high vaulted ceilings, and are bathed in natural light streaming in through four large windows.
A fireplace is tucked into the only square corner the family room.
The large country kitchen includes a cozy dining nook. French doors open onto a quarter-circular deck, which invites warm-weather outdoor dining. Other amenities in the kitchen include a cooking island, plenty of cupboard space and a generous walk-in pantry.
The extra large utility room is conveniently located between the kitchen and the three-car garage. The utility tub here will come in handy for clean up after working in the garage or garden. A laundry chute in the second-floor bathroom deposits soiled clothes directly into the utility room.
Skylights brighten the formal dining room and entryway. A built-in bench in the foyer comes in handy for removing wet shoes and boots.
This home’s first floor also includes a study and the luxurious master suite.
The master bathroom features a large spa and shower. The double vanities are situated under a wall of mirrors. The large walk-in closet has plenty of storage space for extensive clothing collections.
Upstairs are two other bedrooms, each with a wall closet and a window overlooking the backyard. These bathrooms share a full bathroom, which has its vanity area separated from the tub and commode via a pocket door.