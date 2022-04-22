PLANT SALE: Early next month, Chippewa Valley Technical College horticulture students will sell a variety of plants they’ve grown.

Annual flowers, herbs, succulents and vegetable plants will be sold from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 2 and 3 at the greenhouse located at CVTC’s Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road.

Proceeds from the upcoming sale will go toward buying supplies such as seeds, plant cuttings, plant plugs, fertilizer and containers for next year’s sale.

From staff reports