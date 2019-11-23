A rustic barn transformed into a family gathering space, one of Eau Claire’s historic Queen Anne Victorian-style houses and a trio of houses along the banks of Lowes Creek are all part of today’s Christmas Stroll.
The 21st annual event held as a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will give people a look at several homes decorated for the holidays and accompanied by live music.
Stops on the tour represent a variety of homes in the Eau Claire area, giving attendees who tour them this afternoon different decorating ideas they could adopt for their own abodes.
Once part of agricultural operations, the barn at Haaken Hill Farm, just east of Altoona, now serves as a grand hall for family gatherings.
“It has all the rustic charm you would expect from an old barn, weathered wood, rusting corrugated steel, but within that context a ‘great hall’ has been created, with a dining table that would rival one seen on ‘Downton Abby,’” Christmas Stroll co-chairman Jon Thorpe said.
Rustic and Norwegian decorations that are part of the grand building year-round are now joined by garland, lights, a Christmas tree, ornaments and other holiday trappings.
Bird-lovers will appreciate the “golden pheasant” theme adopted by farm owners Kris and Susan Sivertson, who incorporated the animal in many of the decorations strewn throughout the barn.
Hints of Eau Claire’s history are seen throughout the Victorian-style house at 213 Oakwood Place.
Built in 1889 by William Galloway, who made his fortune in insurance, the home still has original stained glass windows, numerous fireplaces, a third-floor ballroom and historic features such as a call box for summoning servants.
While that home kept most of its original charm, another stop on today’s stroll shows what is possible when a once-industrial building is revamped into modern apartment homes.
David and Jana Morley volunteered their home on the third floor of the International Harvester Apartments for tourgoers to view.
Three other stroll stops are clustered in the same area — the Meadowbrook subdivision just south of Eau Claire along the banks of Lowes Creek.
Decorations inside homes on the stroll are mostly made from the owners’ own personal collections, but some have also sought a few extra touches from professional designers as well.
Also included on the stroll is a look inside two Altoona businesses — a recently opened coffee shop and bakery and a workshop that creates wooden clock kits.
Stroll attendees will get a sampling of baked goods at The Nostalgic Bean from French chef Severine.
Next door is Wooden Gear Clocks, an online business that has been in Altoona for 15 years but had been mostly open for appointments only before today’s stroll.
Serving as the home base for today’s stroll is Lake Street United Methodist Church, where coffee and homemade cookies will be available from noon to 4 p.m.
Shuttle service will be available for a couple of tour stops to ferry people from nearby parking to the front doors.
Tourgoers parked at the end of Foxmoor Lane can get a ride from Groome Transportation for the quarter-mile driveway in front of Mark and Lois Helland’s home.
And for the Oakwood Place home, parking is available at the nearby Hibbard Hall lot on the UW-Eau Claire campus. A shuttle owned by Eau Claire Ford will be frequently going between the parking lot and 213 Oakwood Place.
Stroll attendees are advised to wear shoes that are easy to get on and off as they will be asked to remove them when entering each location.
Between 500 and 600 people usually attend the annual fundraiser, Thorpe said, but in some years it’s gotten up to 700.