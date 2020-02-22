HOME CHARGING: A new rural Eau Claire housing development will be the area’s first to have all of its homes built with charging stations for electric vehicles.
C&M Home Builders and Eau Claire Energy Cooperative announced Friday in a news release that all 44 homes in the Trilogy subdivision will include a charging station.
The models that will be installed in the homes are “level two” chargers, which run at 240 volts and can recharge an electric car’s battery much faster than standard household 120-volt power.
The first home in the subdivision already is under construction and will be featured in the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Parade of Homes in June. Trilogy is located near the corner of highways 93 and II in the town of Washington.
From staff reports