Visitors walk along Main Street at The Magic Kingdom on Sept. 30 as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

 TNS file photo

ORLANDO — The first apartments of Walt Disney World’s affordable housing project are expected to be finished in 2026, the company says.

The development west of Disney World will open with 100 more units than previously announced, for a total of about 1,400 income-capped apartments.