Homes were surrounded by knee-high floodwaters after heavy rains last June in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Many homes in older areas like this are vulnerable to flooding and new elevated structures nearby can potentially raise the flooding risks.

 Miami Herald

MIAMI — Lance Peterman’s home in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., neighborhood of River Oaks flooded last month during record-setting rains. It wasn’t the first time for him or many of his neighbors. But he heard a different story when he chatted with the owners of some newer homes built on elevated lots along his street.

“They were high and dry,” said Peterman, 56. “Nothing like the rest of us.”