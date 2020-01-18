DIGGING IN: An upcoming seminar featuring an expert horticulturist is intended to help area gardeners get prepared for the spring growing season.
The Spring Begins! seminar will be 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdya, March 7, at the Dunn County Services Building, 3001 U.S. 12 East, Menomonie.
Diana Alfuth, horticulture outreach specialist for the UW-Madison division of UW-Extension and a teacher of sustainable landscape design, is the seminar’s main speaker.
She will deliver presentations on native plant landscaping and small space gardening during the event.
There will also be question-and-answer sessions and time to visit vendor booths during the seminar.
Registration to attend costs $8 until Feb. 28 and increases to $10 afterward and at the door. That fee includes seminar materials, coffee, snacks and a chance to win door prizes.
For more information, or to register, call the Dunn County UW-Extension office at 715-232-1636 or go online to dunn.uwex.edu.
