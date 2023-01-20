BIZ-REAL-RENTAL-STRATEGIES-TB

Seneca Oaddams owns this duplex in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. Buying a duplex to live in one half and rent out the other is an option for prospective homeowners who have been dismayed by higher prices.

 Chicago Tribune photo

MINNEAPOLIS — Housing prices have more doubled during the past decade, and mortgage rates have done the same in less than a year. So what’s a cash-strapped home buyer to do?

Buy a duplex and use the rental income to help pay your mortgage.

Recommended for you