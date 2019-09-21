HISTORIC TOUR: Six historic Eau Claire buildings will be open for visitors to explore on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Eau Claire Historic Preservation Foundation’s annual tour features three chapels and three historic homes open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Among them is St. Edward’s Chapel, 1129 Bellevue Ave., which was originally built to serve Eau Claire’s Episcopal parish, but was turned into a single-family home in the 1920s. With the look of a fairy-tale cottage, the small building just north of downtown now serves as a Montessori school.
Other buildings on the tour:
• Hoover Memorial Chapel in Lakeview Cemetery, 1500 Buffington Drive.
• Putnam Memorial Chapel in Forest Hill Cemetery, 822 Emery St.
• Enockson-Gabrielson House, 405 Lake St.
• Milewski Mansion (Galaudet Gallery), 618 S. Farwell St.
• Herman Schlegelmilch House, 517 S. Farwell St.
Tickets are available at each building during the tour for $10. Children younger than 13 are admitted for free.
Proceeds from the event will go toward grants the foundation awards for restoring historic properties.
