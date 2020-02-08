Outgrowing its old venue, Eau Claire’s annual Home & Garden Show is moving to an expo center on the North Crossing that allows for bigger vendor booths so companies can show their wares and services to attendees contemplating a project in their current home or moving into a new one.
New promotions and more than a dozen first-time vendors will be part of the show, which will be Feb. 21 through 23, but the floor space gained by relocating to the Chippewa Valley Expo Center is viewed by organizers as a significant boost for the event.
“The biggest change is the new location this year,” said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
The show’s new home has about 16% more floor space for vendor booths than the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road, that had been previously used.
There will be 128 different businesses displayed at the show — not a significant change from prior years — but they were able to get larger booth spaces than before, allowing them to have bigger, more elaborate displays.
“Being in the new facility is going to be amazing,” said Patty Marten, co-chairperson of the show and manager of the Green Oasis garden center in Lake Hallie.
Green Oasis’ large spot in the the expo center will showcase the company’s variety of services including landscaping, lawn care, a garden center and window washing. To show off their ability to transform backyards, their booth will include brick pavers and grass. There will be a large variety of plants for sale, with proceeds going to scholarships the CVHBA awards to students going into careers related to the housing market.
Eau Claire-based Brooks Home Renovations has one of the largest booths in the show. Along with showcasing its work, the general contractor will feature several of its frequent subcontractors so attendees can talk to everyone who could be involved in a project in one place.
“It’s going to be booths within booths to an extent,” said Andrew Hrabe, marketing and office manager for Brooks.
A designer, painter and drywall installer that frequently collaborate on projects will be there. And in addition to pictures showing prior projects and people to talk with, the booth will feature plenty of sample products to touch and imagine how they would go in their own home.
“We want it to be interactive,” Hrabe said.
This year’s Home & Garden Show also builds on different themes used to cater to target audiences on the event’s three-day run.
As Friday afternoon attracts more senior citizens than other days of the show, that has become senior day. Attendees 55 and older get $1 off admission until 5 p.m. That afternoon’s presentations include ways to adapt homes as their owners get older, preparing to sell a house and different options available for a new home.
For Friday evening, the show will try to appeal to people looking for a night out. From 4:30 to 8 p.m., there will be beer samples from Ombibulous Brewing Co. of Altoona and wine tastings. Attendees can also purchase beer, wine and hard seltzer drinks that evening.
Saturday will be highlighted by hands-on demonstrations that teach attendees about yard projects, home maintenance, making essential oils-based cleaning products and installing flooring.
In addition to large demonstrations coordinated by the show, some vendors are also planning presentations at their booths for passersby.
Marten is planning several short programs at Green Oasis’ booth on Saturday to teach attendees about new plant varieties, showcase new decor trends and talk about products that are effective at keeping insects at bay.
Sunday’s festivities cater specifically to families with several games, activities and craft projects to keep children entertained.
Another addition to the show this year is a scavenger hunt. The hunt involves 10 pictures spread among the many vendor booths, where participants must find each one and put their location on an entry blank. The pictures’ locations will change each day of the show. A random drawing of the correct entry forms after each day will determine who wins a $250 Visa gift card.
This is Brooks’ second time at the show — they were a late addition last year after another vendor dropped out — but the company has already seen what it can do for business.
“It was great for us last year,” Hrabe said.
Meeting people at the show led to numerous renovation projects the company has done since then, and Hrabe hopes to have similar success at this month’s show.
In a regular year, the show draws about 4,000 over its three days, Thrun said. When the show is lucky to have good weather, attendance gets to around 5,000, she added.
A major snowstorm cut deep into last year’s attendance with 2,475 going to the show — the lowest turnout the CVHBA has in records that go back to 1992.
Thrun and vendors already are watching the long-range forecast for Feb. 21 to 23, hoping for good weather during this year’s show. Barring another untimely snowstorm, Thrun is optimistic this year will have a spike in attendance from the new activities, promotions and venue.