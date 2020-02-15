YARD REJUVENATION: People tired of how their landscaping looks can attend a free program next month to get ideas for rejuvenating their yards after winter ends.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., is hosting an expert on garden design, who will make hourlong presentations in the library’s lower level at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Lisa Nunamaker Orgler, curator of the Paper Garden Workshop website, will explain how a focused design can turn an existing landscape into a cohesive garden space, according to a notice for the event. Orgler holds degrees in landscape architecture and serves on the board of directors for the Association of Professional Landscape Designers.
The Eau Claire Garden Club is co-sponsoring Orgler’s appearances at the library.
From staff reports