BIZ-REAL-HOME-EQUITY-GET

Nearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter of 2022 — meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity.

 Getty Images

Home ownership has reached a milestone in the U.S.

Nearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter — meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity. This marked the ninth straight quarterly rise, fueled by soaring house valuations in the pandemic era and an increase in down payments by recent buyers, according to real estate data provider Attom.

Recommended for you