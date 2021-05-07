If you have ever driven a manual stick-shift vehicle, and now you drive an automatic, you understand the benefits of the automatic convenience. If you ever had a flip-style cellphone, and now you have a smartphone, you understand the technology benefits. These comparisons will help you understand how having a sensor faucet is a game-changer.
Personally speaking, there was absolutely nothing wrong with my kitchen faucet when I decided to switch it for a sensor faucet. Being in the building industry, I was introduced to sensor faucets, and I should have had them years ago.
With a simple wrist tap on the faucet spout or a gentle wave in front of the sensor, hands that are caked with food or dirt can get clean without making a faucet handle dirty or full of germs.
Another benefit is sensor faucets are designed to have a low flow rate and prevent leakage. This saves a considerable amount of water compared to standard faucets.
Also, the sensors include an automatic shutoff mechanism that reduces the risk of sink overflows and wasting water due to a faucet being left on.
Every sensor faucet does need a power source in order to work, which varies from batteries to low-voltage electrical current.
There are “smart” faucets that have features additional to the sensor. Smart faucets use Wi-Fi enabled devices to accept verbal commands from you. Need six ounces of water at 98 degrees? Just say it. Plus, smart faucets have an app that allow you to control temperature, set preferences and monitor water usage.
Based on the benefits of sensor faucets, you can expect to see them in more homes — new and old.
Jessica Falk is a designer and showroom manager for R. Tews Construction & Design Inc., a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.