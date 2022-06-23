The fate of the housing boom is on the minds of both homeowners and homebuyers these days.
Will record home values lead to a crash reminiscent of the one that made the Great Recession so painful? Or will prices simply take a breather from their torrid pace of appreciation?
No one knows — not even the world’s most powerful central banker.
During the news conference following last week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged a sharp rise in mortgage rates. They’ve gone from 3% in August 2021 to 6% now, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.
“We’re well aware that mortgage rates have moved up a lot, and you’re seeing a changing housing market,” Powell said in response to a question from Mark Hamrick, Bankrate’s senior economic analyst. “We’re watching it to see what will happen. How much will it really affect residential investment? Not really sure. How much will it affect housing prices? Not really sure. We’re watching that quite carefully.”
Price impact
Housing economists don’t expect sharp drops in prices, at least not nationally.
After all, supplies of homes for sale remain near record lows. And while a jump in mortgage rates has dampened demand somewhat, demand still outpaces supply, thanks to a combination of little new construction and strong household formation by large numbers of millennials.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that rising mortgage rates have slowed home sales.
Even so, the median price of homes sold nationally hit a record $407,600 in May, up 14.8% from May 2021, and the inventory of homes for sale remains below one-year-ago levels.
“It’s still a very tight market,” Powell said during last week’s remarks to reporters. “Prices may keep going up for a while, even in a world where rates are up. It’s a complicated situation.”
Powell: Buyers need 'reset'
The sharp rise in home prices over the past two years has made affordability a major challenge, particularly for first-time buyers of homes.
Unlike repeat buyers, first-time buyers haven’t built an equity cushion as prices have soared since 2020.
“I would say if you’re a homebuyer, or a young person looking to buy a home, you need a bit of a reset,” Powell said.
While the Fed doesn’t directly control mortgage rates, it does set the federal funds rate, a number that reflects both economic reality and attempts to guide economic activity toward sustainable levels of growth. The Fed slashed rates to zero at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Rates were very, very low for quite a while because of the pandemic, and the need to do everything we could to support the economy when unemployment was 14 percent and the true unemployment rate was well higher than that,” Powell said.
But as inflation has accelerated to 40-year highs, the Fed has responded by raising rates three times in 2022 — including a 0.75 percentage point increase last week.