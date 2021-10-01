SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the Caldor fire raging dangerously close to their Meyers-area home in late August, Justin Child and his girlfriend, Kristina Covey, had just minutes to pack a few belongings and grab their Great Dane, Disco, before evacuating.
When they were allowed back into their neighborhood on Sept. 11, they found their home still standing. But they quickly discovered that a black bear, one of the hundreds that live in the Tahoe Basin, had pried open the sliding glass door and spent hours inside the house foraging through cupboards, the refrigerator and the freezer.
Trash was strewn all over the house. Most of the home’s cabinet door hinges had been bent. The doors between rooms were ripped open.
“He peed on the floor in several places,” Child said. “He peed on the carpet upstairs. He explored the entire house, and the door was left open during some of the heaviest days of smoke in the basin. So my house smells; it reeks of smoke and bear pee.”
Since Sept. 1, there have been at least 84 calls to authorities reporting potentially dangerous bear encounters or break-ins in South Lake Tahoe alone, according to the police department. That’s a substantially higher number than usual, something biologists say is driven by bears being pushed out of the woods and into areas that had been evacuated around Lake Tahoe. They joined bears that have resided in and around the Tahoe Basin neighborhoods for decades.
Biologists say Tahoe’s resident bears, estimated at between 300 and 500 animals, are some of the most densely populated in North America, drawn to the large amounts of human food and garbage brought to the region by the more than 3 million tourists who visit each year.
The bears in Tahoe are exceptionally well fed to the point that female bears — called sows — are regularly seen with three or even four cubs, an usually high number for a bear in the wild, said Jason Holley, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Wildlife officials in Nevada and California say those resident bears have grown brash in recent years, even before the evacuation left the neighborhoods vacant to all but firefighters and law enforcement officers. For years, some of Tahoe’s more aggressive bears have regularly broken into homes, sometimes leading to dangerous encounters with people inside.
These encounters are on the rise throughout the state, as California’s drought and wildfires have forced bears to wander farther than they otherwise would, seeking food and water. This year alone, more than 7,400 wildfires have burned at least 2.25 million acres in California.
“And when they come across human resources, it’s like, ‘Why would I spend 10 hours looking for my food in the forest all day long, digging up grubs, when I got this dumpster right here?’ ” Holley said.
Earlier this month, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife warned those who were returning from being evacuated from a fire in Three Rivers in Tulare County to be mindful of bear encounters.
“As you approach your residence, look and listen carefully for signs that a bear has been or is in your home,” the department said in a Facebook post. “If a bear is in your home, call 911. Do not attempt to chase it out yourself. Your safety is your responsibility!”
Over the last few years, biologists studying Tahoe’s bears said certain ones have grown so inured to being around humans that they’ve begun tearing the siding off homes and prying open doors to reach human food in buildings and vehicles. Biologists said the sows appear to be teaching their cubs the tricks of the trade, ensuring the problems persist.
This has at times led to substantial property damage.
In 2019, officials said bears damaged more than 75 homes in a single west shore Tahoe neighborhood. At least one of the homes sustained close to $100,000 in damage.
Occasionally, the confrontations become dangerous when people get in the bear’s way.
Since 2014, at least nine people have been charged, swiped at or mauled by bears in and around homes and businesses on California’s side of Lake Tahoe, The Sacramento Bee reported last year.
Among the worst of the encounters came in 2017, when a man confronted a bear inside a home in Tahoe City. He got swiped by a bear’s powerful paws. He required 32 staples to patch up his wound.
Holley, the California bear biologist, said almost all of the attacks have happened when someone gets between a bear and its exit route; the bear isn’t intentionally trying to hurt anyone.
“Truly, if we were on the menu, there would be a person taken every day,” he said.
Lifelong Tahoe Basin resident Justin Jordan came home from the Caldor fire evacuation to find the bear that had smashed two windows and ransacked his kitchen outside his South Lake Tahoe home he rents with his roommates.
After shooing it away, they found their kitchen strewn with garbage and the remains of their food supply.
“It was just a big ol’ mess,” he said.
Jordan said he doesn’t blame the authorities patrolling South Lake Tahoe during the evacuation for not doing more to try to haze away the bears. Many were seen sauntering for days through empty residential streets looking for easy meals.
“I feel like they did the best they could,” Jordan said. “There’s a lot more bears visiting than usual. They all came out from the fire.”
As a renter, Jordan won’t be on the hook for the damage the bear caused. His landlord will have to replace the windows the bear broke and fix the shelves in the refrigerator the bear bent as it dug around.
Child, the homeowner in nearby Meyers, is facing an expensive cleanup and repairs. His insurance company initially balked at paying for it, due to his policy not covering damage from “vermin” infestations, he said.
“I was just kind of dumbfounded,” he said. “I saw a pretty good quote today in response to this … that said, ’Let’s drop a bear off in their office and find out which exterminator they’re going to call.’ I think of vermin, as, you know, rodents. I mean, would they call a moose ’vermin’ if a moose broke into somebody’s house?”
He said the adjusters have since called him back to tell him they would likely pay, a major relief since he needs a new fridge, dishwasher, doors, cabinets and new carpets from the bear urine.
“I’m not looking for a windfall here,” Child said. “I just want my house the way it was.”