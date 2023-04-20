BIZ-REAL-FIRST-TIME-BUYERS-FLA-MI

Miami-Dade remains a tough place for renters to become first-time homebuyers. Santiago Rodriguez, right, and Alice Teodoro pose in the rooftop pool area at the Paraiso Bay Views condo building in Edgewater, where he bought a condo they'll move into this summer. Rodriguez, who works as a real estate agent, bought the condo from a client who was looking to sell.

 Miami Herald

MIAMI — Growing up in Miami, Vince Rives knew he wanted to stay local, because he’s close to his Cuban family.

Three years ago, Rives thought about leaving his family’s new home in Coral Terrace for a place of his own. After marrying in December 2020, he and his wife moved in with his parents, so they could save money for a down payment to buy a three-bedroom townhouse.