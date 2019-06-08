Do you daydream about a large and luxurious master bath?
Do you sigh because you don't think your current home can accommodate one?
Think again! Dream master baths are a popular trend, both for comfort and for increasing the value of your home.
Creating a dream master bath is one of my favorite projects because there are countless options available — truly something for every need or creative flourish.
Here are some of the top requests we're incorporating lately into new bathrooms and/or bathroom remodels:
Heated tile floor: Imagine a cold January morning and the unbelievable bliss of stepping out of the bath, onto the toasty warm tile floor. Not only is this heavenly, but it is an affordable luxury.
Walk-in shower: The days of water guzzling tubs are coming to an end. Instead, a spa-like and luxurious walk-in shower is becoming the norm. With features such as multiple-setting showerheads and body sprays, it can be a getaway on its own.
Hard surface tops: Homeowners are choosing granite and quartz countertops for their durability and timeless beauty. With easy maintenance and fair prices, these hard surfaces are preferred over all other surfaces.
Technology: This is a big one. Today's dream bathrooms can have TVs hidden behind mirrors, programmable shower settings and even other features that can be operated using a smartphone.
Water closet: A toilet in a small room of its own for privacy is often a dream feature for many.
Jessica Falk is the designer and showroom manager at R. Tews Construction & Design. House Calls is submitted by members of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com