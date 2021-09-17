If you’re trying to break into the housing market right now, you may find that your down payment fund isn’t going as far as you thought it would.
Record-breaking rises in home prices mean the targets you set to save, say 20% of your expected home purchase price, may no longer cut it.
There are essentially three ways you can respond if your dream home — or even a barely adequate home — is out of reach.
1. Wait it out
Probably the easiest option — because it’s essentially passive — is to just wait for the market to cool down more.
Doing that can give you the opportunity to boost your savings, and you may even see home prices come down a little in your area, which means your funds will go farther.
Keep in mind, there are no absolute guarantees in real estate because market conditions are always changing, but if you can’t afford to buy now, it’s probably not a good time to dive in.
“The biggest thing to start with is just to make the decision on whether now is the right decision in terms of buying the home,” says Robert Heck, vice president of mortgage at Morty. “If you have flexibility and time, the options there are a bit more widespread.”
Focus your affordability calculations on your monthly expenses, not necessarily the overall sale price, he says.
“This home appreciation phase is waning,” says Matt Woods, co-founder and CEO of SOLD.com. If you choose to wait it out you can use the time to invest money in higher-yield — and, admittedly, higher risk — funds to boost your savings more quickly.
“Putting money under your mattress isn’t going to help,” he says. “If you’re parking it in the safest place, you can count on it not helping and not growing. If you’re leveraging the investment opportunities that are out there, the market’s been kind.”
Because the investment market is so hot right now, you may even be able to boost your savings quickly with some higher-risk options. But let’s be clear that money you need in one to three years is not best-suited for riskier investments.
You should speak to your financial advisor about your investment options. Short-term, high yield products may be available, but you’ll want to decide what works for you with someone who really knows your situation.
2. Change your list
Another option is to change your housing wish list. Everyone wants to get the best possible house in the nicest and most convenient neighborhood they can afford, but if you can be a little more flexible about exactly where to land, it could help you get into a home faster and more affordably.
“The American dream is this grandiose, ’got to go own my forever home right now,’” Woods says. “My advice is starter homes are great and maybe you need to be as humble as you can possibly swallow just to get into the game.”
Being comfortable with a starter home, or agreeing to look in a broader geographical area will open up more options and may let you look at places where your savings will perform a little better.
“Trying not to get caught up in the exuberance of buying the home, chasing the offer,” Heck says. “Slowing down is important here.”
3. Tap available programs
You might be able to benefit from homebuyer assistance grants or some upstart companies that offer novel ways of getting you into a mortgage.
Woods says companies like Unison help folks get into homes by essentially paying all-cash on their behalf and working out the mortgage once the person has moved in. Others strike up equity-sharing arrangements where they contribute to your down payment and then take a larger percentage than a traditional lender when you eventually refinance or sell.
Plus, Woods added, you can always go the “strike a deal with your rich uncle” route, if it’s available to you.
“There are so many different paths you can go down, so try to verse yourself in as many of those as possible,” Heck says. Doing your research will help you chart the best course for your own situation.
More traditional routes for down payment assistance include:
• FHA loans, which can be secured with as little as 3.5% down.
• VA loans, which can be a great deal for active or retired members of the military and their families
• Local and national first-time homebuyer programs
Also keep in mind that many lenders will allow you to secure a loan with less than 20% down. You may have to pay for private mortgage insurance until you build up more equity, but if you can afford the extra monthly cost you’ll still be able to get into a home if your offer is competitive.