SEATTLE — Ruby Holland had received unsolicited offers for her house in Seattle’s Central District several times before, and they irked her.
But the letter that showed up in her mailbox late last month disturbed Holland even more than usual, because the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the entire country into an economic crisis.
“I’m working with a developer that is aggressively purchasing properties in Leschi,” the handwritten note read. “I’m writing offers sight unseen and do not need access to your house.”
Holland recoiled. “This is not a good time to be bothering people,” said the senior. “Somebody might be a little threatened.”
The market has yet to collapse like in 2008, and assistance is available for homeowners, making panic sales less likely. Even so, the current health crisis already is stirring concern in some corners and interest in others.
The pandemic is likely to yield “big opportunities” for some real estate investors, James Dainard, a co-founder of the Bellevue company behind Holland’s letter, said in a video presentation on YouTube last week.
“It really comes down to what is your preference and what is your stomach for investing,” Dainard added, citing advice Warren Buffett once gave. “Be fearful when there is greed and be greedy when there is fear.”
Holland is particularly outspoken, but other homeowners also have received unsolicited offers since the coronavirus hit, community advocates say. Metropolitan King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay says he wants to inform constituents about their options, in case the crisis encourages volume homebuyers to ramp up their activities.
The worst-case scenario, with record numbers of Washingtonians hit by layoffs, would be a replay of what happened a decade ago, he said. During the Great Recession, foreclosure rates spiked to 30% in some parts of the Seattle area and investors swept into neighborhoods like the Central District to buy from residents who were strapped for cash.
“We just want to get ahead of that,” said Zahilay. “During the 2008 recession, gentrification and displacement accelerated.”
In an email to The Seattle Times, Dainard said his video was about deals among investors, not about taking advantage of homeowners. “That is not how we do business,” wrote the co-founder of Heaton Dainard, which specializes in flipping homes. “The real concern is people’s health right now.”
In the video, Dainard said: “This is not us being investors looking for opportunities to kind of jump on (sellers) and beat people up on pricing. This is buying the product that’s available in the current market.”
Seattle’s largest employers can be counted on to thrive despite the pandemic, Dainard added, saying there should be large numbers of tech-worker transplants still willing to pay top dollar for renovated homes.
“Fear drives, you know,” he said. “People freak out and they dump stuff off … They want to just get into cash, to get the peace of mind.”
There’s nothing necessarily illegal about off-market inquiries, and many companies make such inquiries. King County Assessor John Wilson said his office is monitoring such practices, anyway. The assessor is particularly interested in any that are misleading or play on virus anxieties, he said.
Some doubts
Some industry leaders doubt that panic selling is about to pick up. Washington’s residential market remained relatively strong in March. Many people who’ve been laid off are renters, said Matthew Gardner, Windermere’s chief economist.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the county has postponed April 30 property tax payments for many homes until June 1, Wilson said.
The federal government has suspended foreclosures through May 17 for homes with federally backed mortgages. Homeowners with federally backed loans can defer payments for up to a year.
“I think somebody would have to be in a very sad situation to sell on what is clearly a lowball offer,” Gardner said.
But Dainard and his business partner, Will Heaton, know the home-flipping market particularly well. Since 2006, Heaton Dainard, its investors and other companies with ties to the founders have bought 570 homes in King County, primarily through a network of hundreds of shell corporations.
An analysis of 570 sales shows the company and its investors bought properties at an average 22% below assessed values. The Times looked only at King County property sales, though the company also does business in Pierce and Snohomish counties.
Records show the company and its investors are typically able to renovate and resell homes at a markup within eight months. For example, a Heaton Dainard client bought a three-bedroom Delridge home for $300,000 last June and sold it in December for $615,000.
Heaton Dainard and its investor clients did brisk business in the Great Recession, buying nearly 250 homes between 2008 and the end of 2014. “We made all of our wealth in real estate buying in a down market,” Dainard said in his recent video.
Heaton Dainard isn’t alone in sensing opportunities amid the pandemic. Tarl Yarber, founder of Fixated on Real Estate, said he believes smaller investors pressured by challenges like missed rent payments may be willing to sell at cut rates to those with deeper pockets.
Homeowners without robust savings also will likely be interested in selling, said other wholesalers that make unsolicited offers.
“People might be interested in having cash in their bank account,” said David Galindo, a co-founder of Sell My House Cash Seattle, who’s noted a spike in online advertising by his competitors. “Everybody is really busy.”
Almost no ads actually mention the pandemic. The wholesalers know they have a bad reputation, they said.
“I don’t think it’s the proper time to do anything like that,” said Mike Qiu, founder of Good As Sold Home Buyers. Qiu recently took down a Facebook ad in which he vowed to donate $2,000 in coronavirus relief for each home he purchased; commenters called him a “vulture.”
At the same time, wholesalers provide an appreciated service, especially during crises, Qiu and Galindo said. “As much as people want to put us down, people who use our service are really happy to sell,” Galindo said.