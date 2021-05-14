When the mayor asked a friend of mine in the nursery industry how best to improve the image of the small but growing city, the answer was "plant flowers."
You might think this would be the obvious answer from someone in the greenhouse industry as they would stand to benefit from this beautification endeavor.
If you do an internet search on curb appeal, however, planting flowers is one of the consensus opinions no matter the source. It is not only one of the most economical solutions for the pocketbook, but it has one the most immediate returns on the home’s perceived value.
Several years ago, Mississippi State University participated in a multistate project to quantify the value of a landscape and included a survey of homeowners. Survey responders were shown an image of a home with a base value of $192,000 and had the opportunity to evaluate several landscape additions.
In almost every scenario, landscapes with 20% annual color added a $1,000 value. Homes with landscapes combining evergreens, deciduosity, color and hardscape brought the home's perceived value to $215,147 — an increase of 12.7%. This is quite a return on investment.
We want to strive for that special curb appeal that simply makes life more enjoyable. Assuming you have evergreen plant material in place, and that you mow regularly, prune and replenish mulch on an annual basis, we then come to the aspect of color.
In the survey it was just 20% color that added a $1,000 value in the mind of the consumer. This may represent one of the best returns for the dollar spent, and most likely put a spring into your step, too!
The most obvious place for pockets of color would be near the front door, porch, patio or deck, in areas where friends and relatives might gather to visit, and that location where your visitors park, at the end of the drive.
Long ago the pineapple was the symbol that said welcome to friends, family and visitors. While the pineapple is hardly used today, we convey that same welcoming spirit when we decorate the steps with colorful flowers.
Norman Winter is a horticulturist, garden speaker and author.