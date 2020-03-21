From left, Joe Hoeft joins his neighbors Harlan Ward and his wife Nancy Elmore-Ward on their respective properties, divided by a backyard fence, which cuts somewhere through or near a tiny land parcel in their backyards. The homeowners have known about the land since they moved in, but don’t know why it exists or how it passed into the hands of Ben Harris, a Laguna Beach property investor, in December. Harris is now selling the lot for nearly $4,000.