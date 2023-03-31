BIZ-REAL-PARTY-HOUSES-LA

Balboa Island residents are pressing to regulate fractional home ownership, the purchase model used for the house at bottom right residence pictured here on March 23 in Newport Beach, Calif.

 Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Max Gardner and his wife, Artyn, decided to sell their home in Irvine and move to Balboa Island eight years ago because they wanted something more than a comfortable place to live. They were hunting for a lifestyle.

On this tony man-made island in Newport Beach, Calif., stately homes with street-facing patios are clustered together on avenues named after gemstones. Residents zip around in golf carts, taking in the harbor boats, art fairs and chic boutiques. Visitors ride in on a ferry to buy frozen bananas from a sweet shop that inspired the family banana stand on the TV sitcom “Arrested Development.”