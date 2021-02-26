GARDENING SERIES: A series of free online presentations on a variety of gardening topics will begin Monday night with a class on garden planning.
Brandon Wiarda of Sleepy Root Farm in rural Amery will present “Garden Planning 101” at 6:30 p.m. on the Augusta Library’s YouTube channel.
Wiarda’s presentation will give instructions on making a smart garden plan to consider how much you want to grow and what plants to choose to make the most of the growing season.
The program can be viewed live at bit.ly/AMPLwi and a recording of it can be viewed later at the same web address.
A different presentation will debut on the YouTube channel each Monday through April 19, according to a schedule from the Augusta Library.
Future topics include starting seedlings, soil testing, fertilizer, alternative gardening methods, weed control, growing herbs, money-saving garden tips and community-supported agriculture farming.
The series is presented through a partnership between libraries in Augusta, Amery, Clear Lake and Ellsworth.
For more information, call 715-286-2070 or email aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
WINTER GARDENS: A free online presentation will offer advice to Chippewa Valley gardeners about planting a garden that provides beauty and welcomes wildlife during Wisconsin winters.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. on March 13, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will host the live virtual program “The Unsung Season: Gardens in Winter.”
Karen Bussolini, a professional organic gardener, will provide tips on creating a garden not only for warm-weather growing seasons, but also winter. She will discuss using evergreens, cold-hardy plants and others with seeds that attract birds during winter. Bussolini will also explain how to choose plants with shapes, textures and colors that will look good even when covered by a blanket of snow.
Register online for the presentation at ecpubliclibrary.info/events. For more information, call 715-839-5004.
From staff reports