GARDENING WITH INMATES: A program that pairs volunteer gardeners with jail inmates will be the topic of a presentation later this month in Altoona.
Gardener Bill Manning of Menomonie will talk about his experience with the program at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Eau Claire County UW-Extension office, 227 First St. W., Altoona.
Manning will speak about working alongside Huber work release inmates at the gardens outside of the Dunn County Jail. In the 10 years those gardens have been there, they have provided more than 30,000 pounds of produce that has been donated to local food pantries, according to a news release on the upcoming presentation.
The general public is invited to Manning’s free presentation, which will include refreshments and door prizes.
