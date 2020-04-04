What’s a great way to save money on vegetables and have fun too? Planting your own vegetable garden!
Here are tips for planning, preparing and planting your very own vegetable garden. The best part — it’s a great way to spend time with family and get outside (especially while people are staying home to abide precautions tied to the coronavirus pandemic).
From planning to planting your garden, it is important to consider location, soil types, types of crops, planting methods, weed control and pest control as the basic components for managing your garden.
Location
Select a location that is near a consistent water supply to easily water your plants and also one that receives full sunshine. Some plants such as leafy greens or pumpkins will grow in shady areas, but it is easier to create shade with a canopy than to create sunlight without direct access to natural light.
You also want to plant away from trees as they can steal nutrients from your veggies.
Lastly, plant on flat land to prevent runoff and erosion.
Soil types
The best garden soil is loam, which is equal amounts of sand, silt and clay.
Soil tests should be conducted every year to determine nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and pH level. You want your pH level to be between 6.3 and 7.0 for most veggies.
For fertilizing, your plant food elements should be listed on the front of the fertilizer bag. Use this to determine levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium needed for your specific vegetables. These do differ from crop to crop.
Types of crops
There are seven main types of crops you can plant in a vegetable garden in western Wisconsin. They are root crops (carrots, radishes, turnips), cold crops (broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, spinach, cabbage), warm crops (watermelons, sweet potatoes, eggplant, peppers, okra), legumes (peas, beans, sprouts), vine crops (pumpkins, squash, melons, cucumbers), black nightshades (tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, potatoes) and grass (corn).
Keep in mind each category of crops will require different planting techniques.
Just like with the fertilizer, it is important to read directions on the packaging for sunlight exposure, temperature and nutrients needed for each plant.
Planting methods
Use fresh seeds from a reputable source and plant according to the directions on the package.
It is important to pay attention to the last frost date in your area and monitor the temperature.
If you want to alleviate some of these planting hindrances, build a “mini greenhouse.” This protects seedlings from frost, increases germination rate/date and increases the temperature from the sun to allow for a longer planting season.
Weed control
Get a jump-start on removing weeds whenever possible. Remove weeds when they are less than one inch tall and don’t forget to remove the roots too.
If you use chemicals to treat the weeds, read the directions carefully. Chemicals are not desirable for edible plants.
Mulching-straw, leaves, black polyethylene plastic, grass clippings and non-treated wood chips work well to keep weeds out and are a great alternative to using harsh chemicals.
Pest control/
prevention
It is a good practice to dispose of crop residue (leftovers) when you are done using a specific crop.
Use treated seeds and resistant varieties of seeds that repel pests without additional treatment. Purchase healthy transplants when rotating crops and again, use limited chemicals or none at all.
Pests can easily become resistant to the chemicals. The more chemicals you use, the more resistant pests become to the chemicals.
Other advice
Here are some tips and tricks to keep your garden looking great:
• Replant areas where early crops (such as peas and lettuce) are harvested with fall crops (such as kale and turnips) to maximize gardening space.
• Plant your garden north to south to make all possible sun available. Put tall crops on the north end, so you don’t cheat smaller plants out of southern sun exposure.
• Want to add color to your garden? Add in some flowers. Marigolds with beans repel beetles and nasturtiums throughout the veggies deter aphids, beetles and squash bugs.
Gardening is a great way to get outside and improve your mental health, especially during these times of isolation. Follow these tips to help your garden flourish.
Kris Woppert is the fertilizing manager at Premium Lawn Service, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information, call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.