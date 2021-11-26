Shopping for a home these days, it’s easy to get caught up in what seems like a buying frenzy.
Real estate agents, friends and headlines will tell you that bidding wars are rampant, pre-emptive all-cash offers are the order of the day, and that paying far above the asking price is not only normal but often required if you want to snag a home before prices rise still further.
Take a deep breath.
Before swinging for the fences with a big above-ask bid, ask your real estate agent for recent comparable sales that prove the need to do so and study recent sales on Zillow and Redfin.
Remember, the home bidding process is opaque, meaning the buyer is at a big information disadvantage. Nobody has to — or likely will — show you other offers on a home you’re vying for. Don’t get talked into bidding against yourself.
Redfin says that in April, 74% of home offers written by its agents faced competitive bids. By September, according to Redfin’s analysis, 59% of sales were competitive. Put another way, on 41% of deals there was but a single bidder. Being that party should accord one some negotiating power.
A look at Redfin’s metro-level housing data for all home sales in September (not just those represented by Redfin agents) shows where buyers can expect to face the most competition and where they won’t — and may even be able to snag a deal. Pay close attention to the sale price vs. the list price.
The most competitive big markets were led by San Francisco, where 71.2% of home sold above list price. Los Angeles and Riverside were other California markets that pose stiff competition to buyers, with about 61% of homes in both areas going for more than what sellers asked.
Boston and Seattle rounded out the top five most competitive housing markets in September.
But other big cities didn’t have a majority of buyers going above list price. Among the 20 biggest metropolitan areas in the U.S., Miami was the least competitive for homebuyers. Just under 20% of homes sold there in September were above their asking price. New York, Philadelphia, Houston and Chicago were other markets were bidding wars were not the norm.