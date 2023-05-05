BIZ-REAL-HELOC-EXPLAINER-DMT

How you use home equity loan money is up to you. Some use it to pay for major repairs or renovations, like finishing a basement, remodeling a kitchen or updating a bathroom.

 Tribune News Service

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans are similar methods of borrowing money against the equity in your home.

A HELOC is a line of credit with a variable interest rate, while a home equity loan is a lump sum paid back in fixed installments.