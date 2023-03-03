BIZ-REAL-HISPANIC-HOMEOWNERS-FL

Realtor Maria Montalbano, middle, talks to potential buyers during a May 2021 open house in Parkland, Fla. A recent report by the National Association of Realtors shows that a majority of Hispanic Americans own a home now.

 South Florida Sun Sentinel file photo

A majority of Hispanic Americans now own a home, a milestone that was reached in part thanks to demographics and income growth.

The ownership rate among the group rose 4 percentage points in ten years to top 50%, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors. It means almost 3 million more Hispanics owned a home in 2021 than in 2011.