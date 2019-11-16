CHRISTMAS CHIC: A seminar on new trends for decorating the outside and inside of your home for the holidays will be next week in Eau Claire.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting “Christmas Chic” at 6 p.m. on Thursday at its offices, 4319 Jeffers Road.
Creating porch pots, wreaths for the outside of homes and businesses, as well as decorating tables and mantles inside will be discussed.
Amanda Danke of Down to Earth Garden Center and Alecia Plaetz of Gray Area Interiors will present decorating tips during the seminar.
Admission costs $10 per person. Attendees of this seminar will get a free ticket to the CVHBA’s 2020 Home & Garden Show.
Advance registration is required and space is limited. Go online to cvhomebuilders.com to register.
