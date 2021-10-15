Maybe the millennial generation values having a good time more than their baby boomer parents and Generation X siblings. Perhaps this cohort’s financial tastes have been shaped by historically low mortgage rates and soaring home prices.
Whatever the reason, Americans ages 25 to 40 display noticeably different attitudes about tapping their home equity than do older homeowners.
According to a recent Bankrate survey, fully 14% of millennial mortgage holders say they’d tap home equity to bankroll a vacation, compared with just 4% of Generation X (ages 41 to 56) and 3% of baby boomers (ages 57 to 75).
And 10% of millennials say they’d pull cash from their homes for non-essential purchases, such as electronics or a boat. Just 3% of Gen Xers and boomers say that sounds like a good idea.
On the other hand, only 49% of millennials say they’d tap equity for home improvements, compared with 64% of Generation X and 66% of boomers.
Michael Golden, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties, a 4,000-agent real estate brokerage in Chicago, says the differing attitudes aren’t a surprise. Millennials long have been said to value work-life balance more than their parents and older siblings.
“They’re a little bit more balanced,” Golden says. “Life experiences are a little more important to them. They’re willing to spend money in a different way, and they’re willing to tap equity in their home in a different way.”
Traditionalists urge caution when it comes to tapping home equity. Melinda Opperman, president of Credit.org, recalls that many homeowners regretted pulling cash from their homes during the boom that preceded the Great Recession.
“Building up wealth in a home is a long, deliberate process, and that wealth creation increases the longer one stays in a home,” Opperman says. “In general, we wouldn’t advise anyone cash out that equity unless they’re using it to improve the property, thereby increasing the value of the home and rebuilding equity faster.”
The role of rates
Part of the generation gap is simple: Millennials have entered their home-buying years with mortgage rates at microscopic levels.
By contrast, baby boomers lived through 30-year mortgage rates topping 18% in the early 1980s. Gen Xers experienced rates hovering at 9% in the 1990s. Millennials barely recollect 5% rates — from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 1, 2020, the average rate on a 30-year loan was just above 4%.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and 30-year mortgage rates fell below 3%, the lowest levels ever.
With borrowing so cheap, old rules about avoiding debt might strike some as less relevant.
“Now you’re borrowing in the 2s or the low 3s,” Golden says. “When interest rates are so low, the psychology of debt is much different. It makes sense to have debt.”
Another reality: Americans ages 25 to 40 are focused on living their lives rather than saving for a distant future.
“Millennials have a longer runway,” Golden says. “They’re not thinking about retirement; they’re in the building mode now.”
Soaring home values
An additional factor plays a big role in millennial homeowners’ feelings about home equity: They were fortunate enough to buy during the hottest housing market in U.S. history. Nationally, home values jumped a record 19.7% from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index.
Tapping home equity is possible only if you have equity, and homeowners have it in unprecedented amounts. According to mortgage data firm Black Knight, Americans possessed more than $9.1 trillion in “tappable” home equity as of mid-2021.
“Some of the attitudes toward home equity may be influenced by the recent surge in home prices,” says Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “Those that recall the housing bust and how highly leveraged homeowners got squeezed are likely more reluctant to tap equity unless absolutely necessary.”
Bankrate.com commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct the survey. Total sample size was 3,657 adults, including 1,041 with a mortgage. Fieldwork was conducted July 26 to 29. The survey was carried out online and meets rigorous quality standards. It employed a non-probability-based sample using both quotas upfront during collection and then a weighting scheme on the back end designed and proven to provide nationally representative results.