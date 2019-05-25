Glass fills nearly twice as much space as opaque walls on the rear of the Deerhorn, a home designed to usher in lots of natural light.
Consequently, the eating nook, great room and master suite all offer a panoramic view of the natural environment, be it riverbank, lake, ocean, canyon or lovingly landscaped backyard.
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is designed with an attached two-car garage.
Beyond the covered porch, the entryway opens into the great room, which gives the homeowner flexibility for allocating space for a formal dining area and relaxing living room. A pellet-burning woodstove on a large heart his in one corner of the large room to offer extra heat in winter months.
Abundant counter and cupboard space wraps around four sides of the large country kitchen. The counter that separates the kitchen form the nook serves as a buffet, when needed, and could be outfitted as an eating bar. Potted plants flourish in the narrow garden window.
A small step-in pantry is located nearby, across the hall from a large utility room with with counters for folding clothes. If the Deerhorn were built over a basement, stairs would go here, between the pantry and the garage.
A storage closet lines the hallway leading to the bedrooms.
A bay window adds elegance to the master suite, which has a walk-in closet, oversized shower and a second vanity in the dressing area.
The two other bedrooms at the front of the house each have a wall closet and window overlooking the front yard.