EAU CLAIRE — After taking 2021 off, the local Home & Garden Show is returning next month to an Eau Claire expo center.
The show will be Feb. 18 through 20 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Road, which is located at the Menards corporate campus.
Organized by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, the annual show features display booths from local companies that provide products and services for people looking to build or improve their homes.
“We have over 100 different businesses that participate in the show,” said Christina Thrun, the association’s executive officer.
With the amount sign-ups she had as of this week, Thrun is expecting to fill all of the vendor spots for the show.
For people who had been to previous shows, they will recognize some of the vendors, but others will be there for the first time.
“We are definitely going to have a lot of new booths this year that people have not seen in the past,” Thrun said.
As of this week about 15 of the vendors to reserve spots are first-timers for the show, she said.
Some of the newcomers are in the areas of eco-friendly and energy efficient building materials and projects. But there will also be vendors in perennial categories such as building, flooring, lighting, painting, landscaping and home security.
In addition to getting ideas for home projects, the show also provides a chance for attendees to connect with businesses for advice or even booking them for work.
“Our businesses are all looking to connect with the public, look at how they can help with their projects,” Thrun said. “There will be people definitely seeking to set up appointments.”
In addition to the vendor displays, there will be various promotions and events throughout the weekend show.
On the opening day, veterans and senior citizens will both get a $1 discount on tickets purchased at the door.
Educational seminars on the first two days of the show will cover a variety of topics including gardening, sustainable practices, picking materials for home projects and a forecast for this year’s housing market.
“We’re looking to provide a wide array of topics to hit where people’s interests are,” Thrun said.
The closing day of the show is family day with bird house building, face painting, balloon animals and other activities to keep children entertained.
On all three days, there will be a photo scavenger hunt with a daily winner of a $100 Visa gift card.
All attendees will be entered in a drawing for a dream backyard giveaway. Valued at $6,500, the prize package includes a pergola, paver slabs, stone columns and a stone fire pit.
A plant sale held during the show will raise money for a new charitable foundation the association started. Proceeds from plant sales will go to the CVHBA Foundation, which is focused on enhancing opportunities for young students considering a career in homebuilding.
Last held in late February 2020, the previous Home & Garden Show happened just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S.
“We were one of the last events to happen before COVID shut everything down,” Thrun said.
The ongoing pandemic prompted the CVHBA to put the in-person show on hiatus during 2021, but the association is looking forward to the event’s return next month.
“We’re really excited to be back and doing something in person again,” Thrun said.
As far as COVID-19 precautions go, the show is recommending, but not requiring, that attendees wear face masks. There will also be sanitation stations throughout the expo center.
Previously held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center, the show moved in 2020 to the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. That change in venue also coincided with a boost in turnout with 5,400 attending that show.
In a typical year, the show draws about 4,000 people, Thrun said. She’s hoping for an above-average turnout this year with people still interested in seeing the show at a new venue, curious about new trends and excited to come back to the event after missing it in 2021.