HOME SHOW: The 43rd annual Home & Garden Show runs today through Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Road, on the Menards corporate campus.

Presented by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, the event features over 120 exhibitors, several workshops and contests throughout the weekend.

The show’s hours are 1 to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 each. Today only, seniors and veterans get a $1 discount on admission.

For more information on the show, go to cvhomebuilders.com.

From staff reports

Recommended for you