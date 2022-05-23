EAU CLAIRE — Home sales fell again last month in Wisconsin as mortgage rates rise, but sellers are still expected to do well in the upcoming busy season.
The 6,124 homes sold statewide last month was 14.8% less than April 2021’s sales, according to statistics released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. Through the first four months of this year, home sales have been 7.3% lower than the they were during the same time in 2021.
Western Wisconsin is no exception with sales down 13.7% last month and down 6.8% year-to-date.
Included in that is sales figures from Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.
The 105 homes sold last month in Eau Claire County is 20 less than a year ago. Last month there were 70 homes sold in Chippewa County, which is seven fewer than April 2021. And the 39 homes sold in Dunn County during last month was six less than a year before.
Eau Claire County has now sold 8.2% less in homes during the first four months of this year when compared to the same time in 2021. However, strong starts to 2022 in Chippewa and Dunn counties have them still 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, ahead of the pace set last year.
The association put part of the blame for the state’s lower sales on the ongoing problem of low inventory, but also acknowledged the role of rising mortgage rates.
“Until recently, low mortgage rates helped offset the double-digit increase in home prices, keeping Wisconsin housing relatively affordable,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in a news release. “However, the inflation-induced increases in mortgage rates have driven affordability down, and that is likely to moderate sales going into our peak summer sales market.”
According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage had about a 3% interest rate in April 2021, but that had risen to almost 5% by last month.
“We do expect rising mortgage rates to moderate demand pressure, but we are likely to remain in a strong seller’s market throughout the prime summer sales period,” Brad Lois, association chairman, said in the news release.
The supply shortage for homes has kept prices rising for those that do go on the market.
As of last month, the median home sold in Wisconsin went for $265,500 — up $30,500 from a year before.
In Eau Claire County, the median price for home sold last month was $289,000, which is $54,000 higher than April 2021’s figure. Chippewa County’s median home sale price was $273,550 last month — a $33,650 increase on a year before. And in Dunn County, the median home price last month was $255,500, up $60,500 from a year ago.