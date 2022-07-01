Q: With the gas and food getting more expensive, it is getting more challenging to pay my bills, and I am about to fall behind on my mortgage payments.
What should I do?
A: Your first step is to write down exactly where your money is going will make sure that you are not wasting any on services you no longer use or for which there are less expensive options.
You should also make a written budget.
These two steps may be enough to get you through, but if it not, your next step is to contact your lender. Explain your hardship and see if they have any options to reduce your payments, such as a loan modification. Keep detailed notes of every conversation you have with your lender, including the names of the people you speak to.
You will probably need to follow up a lot. Dealing with a lender can be a test of patience and perseverance.
If you are also falling behind on other debt, a Chapter 13 bankruptcy may allow you to reorganize your debt in a way that will enable you to save your home.
Be very wary of people promising to help you in untraditional ways. They are often looking to take advantage of desperate people. They use various schemes such as lease-backs, offering to buy your home, deal with your mortgage woes, and allow you to rent your own home. They sweeten the offer by “allowing” you to buy back your own home at an inflated price in a year or two.
These people can be creative, but if a deal seems too good to be true or veers too far from a “normal” loan or sale of your home, you should be careful.
These schemes have one goal: to strip away your equity in your home.
You would be better off selling your house and using the equity to buy a more affordable home or rent for a while until you get back on your feet.
• • •
Q: I have a question about a property deed. We are getting up there in age, and we are trying to put everything in order for our kids.
Is it better to have a Lady Bird deed or a life estate on our house?
A: There is no “best” way to plan for your entire estate or just a single property. Each family’s situation is different, so they must explore the best way for their circumstances.
Many planning tools, such as life estate deeds, living trusts, joint tenancy, and wills, might work best for your family. The main gist of estate planning is ensuring that your savings and assets go to your kids instead of your creditors when you pass away.
A secondary but important purpose is to make sure that the logistics of dealing with your estate are as easy and inexpensive as you can make it. When someone you love dies, you should spend your time with your family grieving and not having to deal with banks and lawyers.
A Lady Bird deed is a type of life estate deed also known as an enhanced life estate. The idea of both is similar: you deed your home back to yourself but designate who will become the owner when you pass away. The current owner becomes the “life tenant,” and the future owner is the “remainderman” who becomes the owner at the moment of the life tenant’s death by operation of law. No further action is needed to make this happen — it just does.
In a standard life estate, the remainderman is also considered an owner, and everyone must agree to sell or mortgage the house.
Simply put, you would need your kids’ permission to sell or mortgage your home. This can be useful for parents who are slowing down as it protects against unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of them.
Many people may not want to lose control of their home, which is where an enhanced life estate comes in. When you set up your life estate with a Lady Bird deed, your children will still get the property at the moment of your death.
The difference is that this type of ownership allows you to change your mind. If you decide to, you can sell your home, take out a mortgage loan or adjust who you leave your home to.
