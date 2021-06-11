Here are five ways you can upgrade your home to improve it both in the summertime and boost your year-round comfort:
Take back the backyard
Okay, you’ve already spruced up the front yard for all the passersby to admire. But now it is time to make the backyard a place for you.
With endless options for patios, pergolas, fire pits and decks, now is the time to choose what your backyard sanctuary will be.
Are you wanting a gathering space to BBQ and sip your favorite beverage with family and friends? Or is a quiet relaxing oasis to read a book and gather your thoughts more your style?
Whatever you decide, turning the backyard into a space you love is a mid-level investment for a return on personal happiness.
Revitalize your roof
Whether you’re playing catch outside or just cruising by, it’s pretty hard to miss a roof, especially one that is well past its prime.
The roof alone can make up over 40% of the home’s curb appeal. And it is the first line of defense against the harsh weather conditions Wisconsin can throw our way. That is why it’s so important to not only choose a roof that boosts your home’s look but also matches it with strength and durability.
According to Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value report, you will typically be able to recoup about 68% of the roof replacement cost. By choosing a product that has a 50-year transferable warranty, you can ensure you’ll get the best bang for your buck.
Give the master bath a boost
For a typically small space, there’s a whole lot of remodeling to be done in the bathroom.
Go big with a full remodel of your master bathroom, including new fixtures, tub, flooring, cabinets, countertops and lighting, or trim your budget by just focusing on a few essentials. Either way, turning your master bath into a spa-like retreat will boost your spirit and your home’s value.
Open your floor plan
Creating openness is one of the most crucial things you can do to elevate your home, especially if you have a small space that you want to feel bigger.
Consult an expert first, then get rid of those pass-through walls that make your home feel closed off. Think about creating new open nooks and flex rooms. This can boost your home’s value by up to 6%, according to Consumer Reports.
Expand altogether
If your home renovation plans take on a grander design — for example, if you decide you want to include more rooms for your growing family — expanding the space altogether is a viable option. In terms of return on investment, expanding the square footage of your home packs the biggest punch.
And with home prices soaring, staying where you are and adding an addition may be the upgrade you are looking for.
Becki Rockow is the personnel manager and marketing director at Rock & Tait Exteriors, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. he CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.