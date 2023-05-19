Now that the grass is growing and the insects are out in full force, it is time to start thinking about the outside of our homes again.
Here are some tips to get your home and yard ready to spend all your time outdoors.
Getting grass greener
The first thing you think of when striving for the perfect front yard is your grass.
Are you envious of those lush, perfectly manicured lawns you drive by? With a little bit of work, you can have that too!
Feed your grass multiple times per year. Fertilizer ideally should be applied 4 times a year — early spring, late spring, summer and in the fall. You can hire a local company to do this for you so you do not have to think about it.
If you prefer the do-it-yourself approach you have endless options for fertilizer. Some will prevent crabgrass and weeds, others will protect your lawn from the heat of summer.
Mowing is an important part of a healthy lawn. Make sure your mower blades are set 2½- to 3½-inches for the optimum height. By letting your grass be at the right height, you’ll encourage it to establish a deeper root system. Mowing frequently enough so you are only removing less than a third of grass height at a time is also important to the health of your lawn. Mowing when the grass is dry will prevent clumps forming in your yard. Varying the mowing patterns will keep ruts from forming.
Grass, like all living things, needs water to survive. You do not need to water your yard daily to help it thrive though. In the cooler months of spring and fall one good watering a week is probably enough. In the summer three times a week is enough. Make sure you water your grass enough to give it a good soaking. If you receive a long, heavy rain you can skip watering for that time period.
Lighting your space
Landscape lighting can enhance your safety and add beauty to your house at night.
Check the lighting on your front porch and garage. Are the lightbulbs bright enough to evenly light your areas? Are there enough light sources? Strands of globe lights hung across the front porch or through pergolas can brighten up those spaces. Outdoor light fixtures come in a variety of colors and styles now. You are sure to find something that blends well with your personal tastes and the style of your home.
Consider lining your walkway and other key features with pathway lighting. Solar lights come in so many options that you can easily add lighting without having to call in an electrician.
Clean it up
Over time the exterior of your home will build up with grime and dirt. Power washing is a great way to remove that layer and brighten up your home. You can invest in a power washer or rent one to give your siding, walkways, driveway and front steps a deep cleaning. You will be amazed at the immediate difference you see.
Take the time to wash the outside of your windows and remove the dirt and grime from seasons past.
Take a walk around your property to check for garbage that has blown in from the neighborhood.
A change of color
Spring is the perfect time to look at the colors on your house.
Is the color fading or is the paint peeling? It might be time to paint your house.
But first make sure you are using the right technique for your siding.
Wood siding is common with many older homes and can be painted or stained. You will want to determine the type of finish that was previously applied. If your stain was solvent-based another solvent-based stain will be the best choice for great results.
Vinyl siding is usually recommended to be replaced instead of painted, but painting is an option if you want to freshen it up. Just be sure that you don’t still have a warranty on your siding because the warranty won’t be honored if the siding is painted. If you decide to paint vinyl siding, it is recommended to start with a high-quality acrylic primer. When selecting your paint make sure the paint is vinyl-safe and use the best quality acrylic paint to prevent peeling down the road.
LP Smart Siding is an engineered wood siding and regular painting is important to maintain this siding in the long term. Be sure to use paint with an acrylic latex coating specifically designed for wood composites. And using a paint sprayer is the best choice to evenly apply the paint. Be sure to avoid using stains on this type of siding.
You can also hire a professional to paint the outside of your home to save time and ensure you have the right paint and technique for your siding.
If painting isn’t a project you are ready to take on, start with your front door. A striking color can draw your eye to the door and make that the focal point of the house.
Is it time to stain your deck again? You should expect to apply a fresh coat of stain every three to five years to keep your deck looking its best. Stain not only enhances the look of your deck, it helps protect the wood from the elements and prevents warping.
Paints and stains can change the entire look of your house and are a great way to express your creativity.
Extra greenery
Now that your home is looking nice, you can think about accessorizing your home and yard.
First, find your focal point. For the front of your house it is probably the front door.
Now that you have your focal point, envision where you want to enhance with plants and what areas you may want to hide with plants.
Perennial shrubs such as azaleas or hydrangeas will add color during the months they are flowering. If you have a stand-alone mailbox in front of your house, surround it with flowers to add a charming detail.
Add color and interest to your home by adding a new planting bed. The front corners of your yard are a great place to add this feature. Line your bed with stones or precast blocks that complement the look of your home. Include a mix of plants and flowers for optimal results. Birdbaths, sculptures, or other outdoor artwork work well in a planting bed.
A few easy fixes will give you the yard of your dreams. It is time for us to get back outside and enjoy it now!
Christina Thrun is the executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. The CVHBA is a free resource available to all homeowners building or remodeling a home. For more information please call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.